Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

PYPL stock traded up $13.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,882,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $302.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

