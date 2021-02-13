Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVDA traded down $11.58 on Friday, reaching $598.45. 9,368,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,312. The stock has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $611.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $534.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.