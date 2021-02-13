Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 3,354 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.50. 9,097,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. The stock has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

