Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,461.81

Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,461.81 and traded as high as $2,640.00. Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) shares last traded at $2,615.00, with a volume of 9,032 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CKN shares. Citigroup lowered Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,936 ($38.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £795.05 million and a PE ratio of -69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,660.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,461.81.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

