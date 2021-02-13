Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 85.9% from the January 14th total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth $603,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVR stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18. Clever Leaves has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, produces, and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It invests and operates in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

