CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $12,962.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000887 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00022364 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,586,627 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

