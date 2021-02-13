Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Up 115.2% in January

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $43.94 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

