Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the January 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $16.09 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

