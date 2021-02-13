CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 110.9% in January

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the January 14th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.37. CLP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

