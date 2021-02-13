CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 110.9% in January

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the January 14th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.37. CLP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $11.15.
About CLP
