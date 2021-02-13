CM Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. Intel makes up 2.3% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 19,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 72,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 176,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

