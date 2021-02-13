CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of CME Group worth $74,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CME Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in CME Group by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $184.37 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.90 and a 200-day moving average of $173.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

