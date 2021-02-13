Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.81

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $5.51. Coffee shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 25,031 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -540,000.00 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVA. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 89.0% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 70,194 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the period.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

