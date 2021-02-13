Cognex Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

CGNX stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. Cognex has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,419. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

