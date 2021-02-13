CoinDeal Token (CDL) Achieves Market Cap of $484,389.36

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded up 34.5% against the dollar. One CoinDeal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $484,389.36 and $686.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00061120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00277983 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00098070 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00080709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00089517 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,297.01 or 0.98287438 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

CoinDeal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.