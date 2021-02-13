CoinDeal Token (CDL) One Day Volume Hits $590.00

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $489,979.41 and $590.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.66 or 0.00272878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00087500 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00087883 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062886 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,497.50 or 0.95752457 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

