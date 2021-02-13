CoinEx Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.54 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $15.04 million and $1.54 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.42 or 0.01048473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.87 or 0.05540270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

