CoinFi Achieves Market Cap of $491,769.47 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $491,769.47 and approximately $97,683.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 114.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01065666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058395 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.17 or 0.05545185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

