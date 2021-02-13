Coinlancer Price Tops $0.0349 on Major Exchanges (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $361,944.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 507.7% against the US dollar. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00066621 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.23 or 0.01056368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00054748 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.24 or 0.05621223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00019019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Coinlancer is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

