CoinPoker Market Capitalization Tops $2.45 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $17.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.81 or 0.01076135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054829 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.63 or 0.05664348 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.