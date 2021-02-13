CoinUs (CNUS) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. One CoinUs coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $61,573.57 and $4.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007486 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000148 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

