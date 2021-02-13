Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.83. Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 23,205 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$82.36 million and a P/E ratio of -8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.73.

About Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, wholesales and distributes food and non-food products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

