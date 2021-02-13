Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $442.50

Shares of Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.50 and traded as low as $430.00. Colefax Group shares last traded at $445.00, with a volume of 2,085 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 442.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 414.95. The company has a market capitalization of £40.15 million and a P/E ratio of 17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.22.

Colefax Group Company Profile (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

