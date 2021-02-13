Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.10.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Colfax by 14.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $40.77 on Friday. Colfax has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.