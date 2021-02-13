Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Colliers International Group worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $104.16 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

