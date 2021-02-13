Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $431.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,154.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.85 or 0.01233942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.95 or 0.00498262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00035580 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004698 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005516 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

