ColossusXT (COLX) Hits Market Cap of $5.99 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $4.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00269271 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00072712 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000697 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,670,754,610 coins and its circulating supply is 12,629,712,783 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

