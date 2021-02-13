Comerica Bank Acquires 6,972 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Crane worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 219.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

