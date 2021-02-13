Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.29% of Conduent worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,343,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,931 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,003,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,729,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 380,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,387,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 542,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

