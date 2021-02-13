Comerica Bank Buys 3,999 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 403,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 95,887 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,170.94 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.