Comerica Bank Buys 6,759 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 333,298 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,243,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 213,340 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,628,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 911,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.