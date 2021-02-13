Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Uniti Group worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $280,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Uniti Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $120,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Uniti Group by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Uniti Group stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

