Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Comerica Bank raised its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

