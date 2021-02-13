Comerica Bank Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,109,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,295,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

