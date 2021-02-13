Comerica Bank Has $3.18 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $680,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,576.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 108,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 104,535 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 525,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

AAP stock opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

