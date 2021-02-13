Comerica Bank Has $3.23 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $406.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $414.72.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

