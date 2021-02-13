Comerica Bank Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Rayonier worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 94.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 32.7% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $689,150. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.