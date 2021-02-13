Comerica Bank Has $3.29 Million Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 131,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $7,485,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,491,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,023,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 786,937 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,115. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

