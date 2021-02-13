Comerica Bank Has $3.31 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Ryder System worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2,286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $70.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.