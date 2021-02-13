Comerica Bank Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after buying an additional 1,322,503 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,716,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,627,000 after buying an additional 1,843,385 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,554,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,479,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,671,000 after buying an additional 460,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,410,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDU. TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $27.79 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

