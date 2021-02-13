Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,811 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Westpac Banking by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBK opened at $17.25 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

