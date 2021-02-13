Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,054,000.

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $96.97 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.37.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.87.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

