Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 289.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 37.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 629,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

