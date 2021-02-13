Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,475 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.23% of James River Group worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in James River Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in James River Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in James River Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

In other James River Group news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

JRVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.