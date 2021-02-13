Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

