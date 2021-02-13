Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of WPX Energy worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPX. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in WPX Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,864,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 263,063 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 17.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 618,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 93,853 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WPX Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in WPX Energy by 1,319.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $989,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 350,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WPX opened at $9.43 on Friday. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.