Comerica Bank Purchases 13,224 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 89.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -437.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,253,471 shares of company stock worth $257,804,862. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

