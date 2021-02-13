Comerica Bank Raises Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,617 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.27% of OceanFirst Financial worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.