Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Stifel Financial worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,474,000 after acquiring an additional 126,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 701,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,487,000 after acquiring an additional 132,084 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,428,000 after acquiring an additional 198,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 21,378 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.