Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Avient worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $453,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $5,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $9,135,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

NYSE AVNT opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

