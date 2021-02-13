Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

